Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Cole Haan Flash Sale, ASICS, Delsey Luggage, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- ASICS running shoes up to 60% off from $40 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
- Score on a deal on your next adidas purchase, $60 gift card for $50, more
- Crocs takes 20% off new fall favorites from just $32: Clogs, sneakers, more
- Joe’s New Balance Fall Into Savings Event offers styles from $30
- Backcountry offers 20% off select full-price gear with code CLIMBCAMP20 at checkout
Casual and Formalwear |
- Cole Haan’s Flash Sale offers select styles under $100: dress shoes, more
- J.Crew Factory Flash Sale is back! Save 50% off sitewide to refresh your look
- UGG slippers, sneakers, boots, apparel, and more from $45 at Nordstrom Rack
- Tommy Hilfiger’s Packable Down Jacket drops to $44 shipped (Reg. $70)
- Bonobos cuts an extra 40% off all sale items to polish your wardrobe for fall
Home Goods and more |
- Refresh your luggage in today’s Delsey Gold Box sale from $69 (Up to 39% off)
- Panasonic’s landline bundle doubles as a baby monitor at $48 (Reg. $70)
- Contigo’s popular insulated travel mugs are starting from $9 today (Reg. $14+)
- iHealth’s hygienic contact-less Forehead Thermometer: $20 (More than 25% off)
- The popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Shaver/Trimmer is $30% off today at $25
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!