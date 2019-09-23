UGG slippers, sneakers, boots, apparel, and more from $45 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is having an UGG Flash Sale that’s offering select styles starting at $45. Prices are as marked. Find deals on slippers, boots, jackets, pajamas, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Olsen Moccasin Slippers are a best-seller at Nordstrom Rack and on sale for $70. To compare, they were originally priced at $110. These slippers have a wool lining that looks ultra cozy and a rigid outsole to promote traction. It also has a suede exterior and a slip-on design for added convenience. However, if you’re looking for a women’s option, the Suede Classic Slippers are very similar and also on sale for $75. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

