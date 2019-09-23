UGG slippers, sneakers, boots, apparel, and more from $45 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is having an UGG Flash Sale that’s offering select styles starting at $45. Prices are as marked. Find deals on slippers, boots, jackets, pajamas, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Olsen Moccasin Slippers are a best-seller at Nordstrom Rack and on sale for $70. To compare, they were originally priced at $110. These slippers have a wool lining that looks ultra cozy and a rigid outsole to promote traction. It also has a suede exterior and a slip-on design for added convenience. However, if you’re looking for a women’s option, the Suede Classic Slippers are very similar and also on sale for $75. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Olsen Moccasin Slippers $70 (Orig. $110)
- Hafstein Waterproof Boot $100 (Orig. $180)
- Gavin Bomber Jacket $170 (Orig. $275)
- Grant Pajama Set $60 (Orig. $95)
- Cali Chukka Boot $100 (Orig. $180)
Our top picks for women include:
- Suede Classic Slipper $75 (Orig. $100)
- Bailey Bow II Genuine Shearling Boot $130 (Orig. $205)
- Bandara Bootie $75 (Orig. $150)
- Andi Pompom Slipper $50 (Orig. $80)
- Ballia Faux Fur Slide Slipper $40 (Orig. $50)
