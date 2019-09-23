Panasonic’s landline bundle doubles as a baby monitor at $48 (Reg. $70)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Panasonic Corded and Cordless Home Phone set for $47.99 shipped. Usually selling for $70, today’s price cut is good for a 31% discount and matches the all-time low at Amazon. Including a corded base phone and two wireless handsets, this bundle is a nice upgrade for your home or small business thanks to notable features like call blocking. If you’ll be using it for the former, this landline set also uniquely doubles as a baby monitor. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 2,600 customers.

Bring Alexa control into the mix for your new or existing landline and use your savings to grab Amazon’s Echo Connect at $20. This home phone add-on allows you to make calls on an Echo speaker. So you’ll be able to take advantage of hands-free calls by summoning Alexa. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Panasonic Home Phone set features:

With the sleek, multi-function base unit, you’ll have all the conveniences you need for home and home office calling. Its large, 3.4-inch high-contrast LCD easily adjusts forward and back for maximum readability and the illuminated keypad and function buttons are easily seen in any light conditions.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!