The popular Philips Norelco OneBlade Shaver/Trimmer is $30% off today at $25

Today only, Woot is offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer & Shaver for $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This popular and already quite affordable shaver system regular fetches $35 on Amazon and rarely drops below that. While we did see slightly better deals during the holiday season last year, today’s offer is one of the best since then. The wireless rechargeable Norelco OneBlade runs for 45 mins per charge and features a wet/dry design. It includes 3 trimming combs as well as the power charger and a single blade. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

You’re likely going to be lugging this thing around on business trips and vacations at some point. So it might be worth taking a look at this $9 travel case. The hard case will keep your shaver safe from bumps and bruises while carrying a 4+ star rating.

Is the OneBlade still overkill for you personally? Check out this highly-rated Gillette Fusion5 Men’s Razor while it’s down at just $8 Prime shipped.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer:

The Philips Norelco OneBlade is a revolutionary electric grooming technology designed for men who wear stubble, beards, or facial hair styles. OneBlade trims, edges, and shaves any length of hair. The unique OneBlade shaving technology integrates a fast moving cutter (200x per second) with a dual protection system to give you an efficient and comfortable shave on longer hairs. OneBlade does not shave too close, so your skin stays comfortable.

