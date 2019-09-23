Slinky Dog from Toy Story is yours for under $15 Prime shipped (50% off)

- Sep. 23rd 2019 10:59 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Disney Toy Story 4 Slinky Dog for $14.92 Prime shipped. It typically goes for $30 and today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low. Slinky Dog is one of the best characters from Toy Story, and now you can have him at home too. This model from Slinky can sit up, beg, and wag his tail, just like the character from the movie. Includes an attached leash so you take him anywhere. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Accent your new Slinky Dog with one of the many Toy Story Funko Pop figurines currently available. You’ll find just about every character from the movie series available here. My personal favorite has to the alien at under $9, which will most certainly bring some joy to your workspace or Toy Story collection.

Disney Toy Story 4 Slinky Dog features:

  • Woody from Toy Story’s best friend
  • Sits up, begs and wags his tail
  • Complete your Toy Story collection
  • Includes one modern Slinky dog with attached leash
  • Recommended for children 18 months and older

