Sony’s Powerful Mini Sound Bar gets 43% discount to $198, more from $130

- Sep. 23rd 2019 3:39 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Sony 2.1-Channel HT-MT300/B Powerful Mini Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $198 shipped. You’ll also find it available at B&H, as well as for $2 more at Best Buy. Having dropped from the going rate of $348, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the 2019 low. Sony’s Mini Sound Bar is an ideal option for those wanting to add improved TV audio into a setup with limited space. It features Bluetooth connectivity, Dolby Digital audio, and a 2.1-Channel speaker system. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at USB, analog and optical ports. Over 1,000 shoppers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. More below from $130.

We also spotted the TCL Alto 7+ 2.1-Channel Home Theater Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $129.99 shipped at Amazon. Normally selling for $180, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. This 2.1-channel sound bar is said to be specially tuned to deliver distortion-free audio at any volume. An added subwoofer dishes out extra bass for a more balanced setup, as well. It carries a 3.8/5 star rating from over 190 customers.

From the weekend, we’re still tracking one of the best prices ever on LG’s Assistant-powered Dolby Atmos Sound Bar at $339 (Reg. $900), plus more.

