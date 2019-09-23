Take up to 50% off your next Target purchase when you sign-up for a REDcard

Target is currently offering new REDcard members $50 off orders of $100 or more. Simply apply and be approved for a REDcard prior to September 28th and you’ll receive a code for your next purchase. That’s on top of the usual 5% off every day along with additional perks like expedited shipping, free returns and more. Target’s REDcard is available in two different versions, as both a debit or credit card depending on your needs. Learn more on this landing page. Full terms and conditions below.

Now that you’re equipped with a new REDcard and promotion discount, head over to our Target guide and sort through all of the best deals. You’ll regularly find discounts on fashion, home goods, and even Apple products from time to time.

Terms and conditions:

Get a coupon for $50 off a $100+ qualifying purchase when you are approved for a debit or credit REDcard in-stores and at Target.com between 9/22/19–9/28/19. The coupon will be mailed to approved cardholders with their REDcard and will be valid through November 16, 2019. Excludes alcohol, Apple products, Baby Born, Barbie Dreamhouse, Beats, Bose, clinic & pharmacy, dairy milk, DockATot, DSLR cameras & lenses, Fisher Price Bounce and Spin Puppy, Frozen Castle and Smart Home, Fitbit, gift cards, Google, GoPro, HALO Baby, Hot Wheels Colossal Crash, Hot Wheels id, HP, Imaginext Batmobile, Infant Optics, JBL, LEGO, Levi’s Red Label, LG OLED TV, L.O.L., Mega Bloks, mobile contracts, Motrin pain relief, Nintendo hardware and Switch games, Owlet, Peg Perego, Philips Avent, power shave, power dental, Harry’s and Flamingo, Pictionary Air, prepaid cards, PS4 hardware, Samsung TVs, simplehuman, Sonos, Target Optical, Thomas and Friends Wood, Tile, Traeger, Tylenol pain relief, vineyard vines, Weber, and Xbox One hardware.

