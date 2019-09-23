Tommy Hilfiger’s Packable Down Jacket drops to $44 shipped (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Packable Down Jacket from $44.52 shipped. Regularly priced at $70, that’s an Amazon all-time low. To compare, Macy’s currently has the same jacket priced at $195. This jacket is an Amazon best-seller and it’s highly packable to travel with. It features two large pockets for storage and it’s machine washable to stay looking nice for years to come. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 1,100 reviews.
Tommy Hilfigers Packable Down Jacket features:
- Nylon quilted puffer jacket with zipper closure, stand up collar, two inner pockets, and screen-printed directions for packing on inside pocket
- Lower welt pockets with zipper closures, elastic cuffs, comes with packable bag, real down fill, tommy flag embroidery at chest
- Created with the avid traveler in mind, this packable puffer jacket from Tommy Hilfiger comes with screen-printed directions for packing on the inside pocket, and a packable bag.
