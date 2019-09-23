UE’s waterproof WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker is $50 for today only (Reg. $70+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $49.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, this model fetches closer to $70 or $80 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It’s about $30 under the new WONDERBOOM 2 and matching our previous mention. Features include a 100-foot Bluetooth range, 360-degree audio, 10-hours of playback per change and an IPX7 waterproof rating (up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1 meter). You’re also looking at a 80Hz to 20kHz frequency response range and floatable design. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

While it will run you an extra $30 or so, you’ll definitely want to take a look at our hands-on review for the WONDERBOOM 2. And here’s our picks for the best Bluetooth speakers out there right now.

However, if it’s something more affordable you’re after ,look no further than the OontZ Angle 3. While it doesn’t have quite as hardcore a waterproof rating, it goes for just $22 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 38,000 Amazon customers.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker:

Play your favorite music indoors or outdoors with this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which channels crisp, bass-rich audio for up to 10 hours at a time. Use a single speaker to enhance your multimedia experience or connect several speakers or a surround-sound effect. Waterproof and buoyant, this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker is ideal for use around the pool.

