Smartphone Accessories: VAVA Waterproof Sport Earbuds $14 (Reg. $30), more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback from 423,000+) via Amazon offers the VAVA MOOV 25 Sport Bluetooth Earbuds for $13.99 Prime shipped when code XOCLMZEY has been applied at checkout. Orders over $25 will also score complementary delivery. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for a 53% discount, is $1 under our previous mention and marks a new 2019 low. Featuring an IPX6 waterproof design, this pair of earbuds is perfect for bringing with you on your next workout. You’ll be able to enjoy nine hours of audio playback per charge, meaning they’ll support you through multiple runs or trips to the gym. The pair of in-ear cans also include three different sizes of ear hooks to fit just about anyone. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 220 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Ergonomic Structure for Wearable Pleasure: Built with craftsmanship and equipped with three different sizes of ear hooks and tips to guarantee a comfortable and secure fit even during work-outs for most people. AptX Enabled, High Quality Audio: Streams amazing sound with aptX high fidelity stereo to provide your ears with an audio feast. Inserted Magnets, Stay Organized: Magnetic backs of the earphones allow them to stay around your neck like a necklace to prevent dangling or loss when you are momentarily not using them. Large Capacity, Long-Lasting Joy: A quick charge of 2 hours fills up the battery, offering 9 hours’ worth of power to save you the trouble of having to charge them constantly

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!