Alienware’s customizable Elite Gaming Mouse falls to Amazon low at $65

Amazon offers the Alienware Elite Gaming Mouse AW959 for $64.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $85, right now Dell has it on sale for $80. Today’s offer marks only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and matches the all-time low. Having just been released earlier this year, Alienware’s Elite Gaming Mouse features an aluminum build and 11 programable buttons. There’s of course staples like RGB lighting, as well as a 12,000 DPI Pixart optical sensor. As far as more unique inclusions go, you’ll find interchangeable side panels, alongside a customizable weight system. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Those who don’t need all the bells and whistles offered by the featured deal will be interested in checking out CORSAIR’s Harpoon Pro Gaming Mouse at $30. This option still revolves around a 12,000 DPI sensor, so it’ll offer precise in-game action. RGB makes an appearance here as well, just without the added customization functionality.

For more ways to upgrade your battlestation with RGB lighting goodness, be sure to dive into our Chroma Cave series.

Alienware Elite Gaming Mouse AW959 features:

Customize control with this Alienware Elite gaming mouse. The side wings offer multiple button configurations to optimize your FPS and MMO experience, and the three-position palm rest ensures an ergonomic grip to suit your preference. This Alienware Elite gaming mouse has 512KB of onboard memory that lets you program different settings.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!