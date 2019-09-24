Amazon’s Gold Box offers select MacBook backpacks from just $23 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, KROSER (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 32% off select laptop backpacks. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 15-inch Laptop Backpack with a USB Port for $23.11 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $34, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This backpack features a padded space for your MacBook or tablet and has a mesh compartment for small storage. It also features a USB port, so you can keep your devices charged throughout the day. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,700 reviews.

Another standout is the KROSER Travel Laptop Bag that features RFID Pockets and can easily hold your 15-inch MacBook. This backpack is currently marked down to $31.27, and is regularly priced at $45. It also has an array of pockets for organization and cushioned shoulder straps to add comfort. Over 75% of reviewers left a 5 star rating.

KROSER 15-Inch laptop Backpack features:

Roomy space for your laptop and tablet. One open pocket and mesh pocket provide perfect storage for your small items, such as credit cards and keys.

Zippered compartment and side pockets all in simple and practical design, black leather pullers are the best choice of fashion. What’s more, the bag is lightweight and it is easy to carry.

A well-knit luggage strap is quite convenient for you to fix the backpack on the trolley of your luggage, making your journey and travelling more convenient wherever you go.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!