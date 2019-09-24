Add an Anker rechargeable LED flashlight to your bag at 33% off, now $20.50

- Sep. 24th 2019 2:42 pm ET

$20.50
0

Anker via Amazon offers its LC90 Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $20.49 shipped. That’s good for 33% off the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low price as well as our previous mention. It’s always a good idea to have a flashlight on-hand, but this model goes to the next level. It is both rechargeable (yay, no more batteries) and IP65-certified for outdoor adventures. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 3,400 Amazon reviewers.

Need something a bit more affordable? This slim flashlight should fit the bill. It has stellar ratings and is water-resistant for various adventures and more. However, you will give up the rechargeable aspect here so be prepared to outfit this model with batteries over time.

Anker LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight features:

  • SUPER-BRIGHT: A 900-lumen Cree LED emits a stunningly powerful beam. Sweep bright light over the length of two football fields and reach nearly 1000 ft (200 m). Features zoom and 5 adaptable settings: High / Medium / Low / Strobe / SOS.
  • LONG-LASTING: Up to 13 hours (Medium-beam mode) of powerful, non-diminishing brightness from the included premium rechargeable 6700mAh battery. LEDs boast an extended 50000-hour lifespan. Recharge in 11 hours with a 1A adapter (not included) and the included USB cable.
  • TOUGH & RELIABLE: IP65-rated water resistant and designed for use in heavy rain. Its durable aluminum body and shock-resistance 

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$20.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp