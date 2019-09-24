Popular Bushnell binoculars see rare discount to $77, today only (Reg. $130)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Bushnell Trophy Roof Binoculars for $76.99 shipped. Regularly up to $130, this is the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. Ships with the Trophy Roof binoculars, 10x42mm Bone Collector Edition casing, and a harness. Offers “multi-coated optics which deliver ultra-bright, razor-sharp images.” Ideal for hunting, bird watching, and various other activities. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash and go with the Celestron 25×70 SkyMaster Binoculars for $65. You’ll miss out on the limited edition deal featured above but there’s still plenty to like here, including 25x magnification, large field of view, and a protective rubber coating. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 3,100 Amazon reviewers.

Bushnell Trophy Roof Binoculars feature:

Bundle includes the Trophy XLT Roof Prism Binoculars, 10x42mm (Bone Collector Edition) + Deluxe Binocular Harness

Fully multi-coated optics deliver ultra-bright, razor sharp images

O-ring sealed and nitrogen purged for 100% waterproof/fog proof dependability

Fast-focus center focus wheel, 15.2mm eye relief and only 25 oz

Deluxe binocular harness keeps the weight off of your neck and keeps your optics front and center

