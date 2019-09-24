Watch out Marvel fans, ComiXology is back with another batch of discounted graphic novels. This time you’ll be able to save up to 80% on 80 different collections, including Avengers, Star Wars and more. One of our favorites in the sale is Spider-Verse at $5.99. Typically selling for $30, today’s offer is $4 under our previous mention and a new low for a digital copy. If you loved last year’s Into the Spider-Verse animated film, then this 608-page novel is a must-have addition to your collection. You’ll go on a similar journey, as various Spider-Men (and women) have their worlds collide. Head below for additional top picks from the sale as well as discounts on My Hero Academia, and more.

Other notable Marvel deals at ComiXology include:

As part of another sale, fans of My Hero Academia will be able to score some superhero-sized savings as well. ComiXology is discounting the first 20 novels to $4.99, down from their usual $7 price tags. With season four of the anime slated to premiere in just a few weeks, now’s the perfect time to catch up on Deku and the rest of Class 1A’s adventures. Or if you can’t wait to find out what happens, read ahead into spoiler territory for the series. Regardless, you’ll find all of discounts right here.

Lastly, ComiXology is also delivering some notable manga discounts with a selection of Dark Horse deals from $1. This sale has everything from hits like Berserk and Evangelion to the Fate series and more. Shop the entire collection of graphic novels and single issues for additional deals.

Want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted comics and manga? ComiXology’s Unlimited service slashes prices even further, alongside offering access to thousands of digital releases. Learn more in our getting started guide.

