Automate your vacuuming with robots from $96 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Coredy via Amazon offers various models of its robotic vacuums from $95.93 shipped. Our top pick is the 360-degree smart sensor 1400pa model at $99.95. You’d typically upwards of $200 for this model. Notable features include a 3-point cleaning system with dual edge-to-edge brushes. Promises “1400pa super power vacuuming strength whenever you need using remote control, the smart vacuum cleaner supports up to 120 minutes of extremely quiet but strong suction cleaning.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for even more models from $96 with new Amazon all-time lows across the board. If you’re hoping to automate your home cleaning experience, then this is certainly worth a hard look. The high-end $138 model offers over 30% off and brings in boundary strips to the mix, so your vacuum will only clean in certain spaces and avoid areas where it may have trouble. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner features:

Spotless And Stylish: Coredy R500+ is a 2.7inch super thin robot vacuum cleaner, include 3-point cleaning system and dual edge-brushes, works on hard floors and carpets, conveniently clean, schedule & customize cleaning preferences from remote control, 5 selective cleaning modes; sleek, anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover design complements your home decoration

12 Month Warranty: Engineered with dual-hall sensors can detect boundary strips to keep your R500+ robotic vacuum in the rooms you want cleaned, only cleans the areas you want (Boundary Strips sold separately)

Powerful But Super Quiet: Easily increase your cleaning power to MAX 1400pa super power vacuuming strength whenever you need using remote control, the smart vacuum cleaner supports up to 120 minutes of extremely quiet but strong suction cleaning

