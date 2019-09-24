Connect all your home theater gear, this HDMI Switch is now $20 (Reg. $40+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 3-Port HDMI Switch (NS-HZ335) for $19.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. This Best Buy exclusive is regularly as much as $50, but we have seen it go for closer to $30 and $40 previously. Today’s deal is the current best price we can find. With support for 4K and HDR Pass-Through, today’s featured deal is a great way to organize your home theater. You can have 3 separate HDMI sources connected to your TV this way with the ability to flip between them instantly. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Leverage your savings towards some extra HDMI cables to ensure all of your gear is ready to go when your new switch box arrives. The AmazonBasics option supports 4K, come with a limited lifetime warranty and start at just $5.99 Prime shipped.

And be sure to browse through our Home Theater Guide for more deals to outfit your setup. You’ll find deep price drops on sound bars, streaming devices and much more.

Insignia 3-Port HDMI Switch:

Simplify control over multiple multimedia sources with this three-port Insignia HDMI switch. It supports 3D and 4K videos with DTS-HD and Dolby TrueHD audio for seamless playback of high-definition Blu-ray movies, video games and premium cable channels. Easily choose from connected input devices via the selection button of this plug-and-play Insignia HDMI switch.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!