Marmot jackets, vests, pants, more up to 75% off during Steep and Cheap’s Sale

Steep and Cheap’s Marmot Sale offers up to 75% off select styles of jackets, vests, pants and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. Gear up for cold weather with the women’s Featherless Hooded Insulated Jacket that’s currently marked down to $80. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $200 and it’s available in three color options. This jacket is lightweight and packable, which is great for your fall travel plans. It also includes stretch to promote mobility and comfort. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for women include:

For men, the Spire Jacket is a standout from this sale. It’s currently priced at $240 and originally was $400. This jacket is great for all of your fall and winter activities with a weather-proof shell to keep you warm and dry. It also has large pockets to store all of your essentials.

Our top picks for men include:

