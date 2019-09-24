NERF brings Fortnite to life with this Super Soaker Water Blaster for $5.50

Amazon offers the NERF Fortnite HC-E Super Soaker Toy Water Blaster for $5.39 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $10 price tag and the best we’ve seen at Amazon. With the usual selection of bright colors and Fortnite styling, this Super Soaker water blaster brings the battle royale title to life. It offers 7.4-ounces of water capacity and an “easy to load” design. NERF has leveraged its partnership with Fortnite to “capture the look and colors of the one in the popular video game.” Rated 4/5 stars.

NERF Fortnite HC-E Super Soaker Blaster features:

Water-blasting Fortnite blast replica: The Fortnite hc-e water blaster is inspired by the blaster used in Fortnite, capturing the look and colors of the one in the popular video game

Stealth soakage: swamp opponents with stealthy soakage from the Nerf Super Soaker Fortnite water blaster that holds up to 7.4 fluid ounces (218.8 milliliters) of water

Easy to fill, easy to fire: open the cap and fill the tank, then pull the trigger to splash your targets with a stealthy Storm of water

