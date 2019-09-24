Check out these Play-Doh deals from $4.50: Rex, Fun Factory, and more

Amazon is now offering the Play-Doh Rex the Chomper set for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart and Target. Regularly up to $13, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is great for your next children’s birthday gift or just to keeps the kids busy. It includes 4 cans of Play-Doh, Rex himself, a volcano, footprint cutter and more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for the rest of today’s Play-Doh deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Play-Doh Deals Stil Live:

For more deals on items for the kids (and yourself), hit up our latest LEGO roundup. You’ll find deep deals on a wide variety of building kits from $8 and go check out the upcoming holiday sets. Or maybe the NERF Fortnite HC-E Super Soaker Toy Water Blaster at just over $5 Prime shipped will do the trick.

Play-Doh Rex the Chomper:

Grow a silly tongue and scales for Rex the Chomper

Tail activates T-Rex’s jaw-chomping action

Make wiggly strings of lava come from the volcano

Shape dino footprints with the cutter

Includes Rex the Chomper playset with base, volcano, footprint cutter, knife, and 4 cans of Play-Doh Brand Modeling Compound (net weight 8 ounces/224 grams). Ages 3 years and up

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!