Bundle Synology’s 2-Bay NAS with 8TB of WD storage for $316 ($370 value)

Amazon currently offers the Synology 2-Bay DS218j NAS DiskStation bundled with two WD Red 4TB Hard Drives for $315.97 shipped. Normally purchasing everything in this bundle would run you closer to $370, with today’s offer marking the best value we’ve seen to date. Synology’s 2-Bay NAS boasts a maximum of 113MBps transfer speeds. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two USB 3.0 ports as well as Gigabit Ethernet. Plus, with the two WD drives, you’ll have 8TB of NAS-grade storage. All of which makes this bundle a fantastic option for those looking to get started with a home media server. Both Synology’s NAS and the WD drives carry 4.2+ star ratings from hundreds.

Alternatively, if you already have two hard drives collecting dust in a drawer, you can grab Synology’s 2-Bay DS218j NAS for $167 by itself. Or if today’s featured deal has you thinking that some extra storage in your workstation would be helpful, WD’s 8TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive is only $140.

Aside from just handling your home’s media backups, Synology’s NAS can double as a security camera system. Take a look at the perks of Synology Surveillance Station in our hands-on review.

Synology 2-bay NAS bundle features:

Synology Disk Station DS218j is a 2-bay NAS server which perfectly fits home and personal users to build your own personal cloud. Simple yet powerful, Synology DS218j offers effortless data sharing, multimedia streaming, and cloud synchronization. WD’s exclusive NASware technology, built into every WD Red hard drive, improves NAS storage performance by reducing common hard drive concerns in NAS systems including concerns for things like compatibility, integration, up grade ability, reliability and cost of ownership.

