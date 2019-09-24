Teac’s 400S Turntable in walnut, black, more drops down to $169 (Reg. $265+)

BuyDig is now offering the Teac TN-400S Belt-driven Turntable from $169 shipped in Walnut, Gloss Black or Bordeaux. Apply code SPIN during checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly up to $380 at both B&H and Crutchfield right now, Amazon charges around $265 or so. Today’s deal is $10 below our previous mention and is the lowest we can find. Along with the traditional stylings, this model can playback at 33 1/3, 45, and 78 rpm speeds while traditional audio outputs sit alongside a digital USB connection. Other features include a pre-installed Audio-Technica AT100E cartridge, an aluminum die-cast platter, and a detachable dust cover. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Audio-Technica has been one of the leaders in the turntable space for quite some time. As you can see, Teac utilizes the AT cartridges inside its own products. So the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X-BK turntable is naturally a great alternative if you don’t need the USB connection or classic Walnut finish. At just $99, it will also keep $70 in your pocket.

For information on putting a vinyl setup together, here’s our feature on how to get started.

Teac TN-400S Belt-driven Turntable:

Combining high style with high fidelity, TEAC’s new TN-400S is the vinyl word in modern turntables. Featuring three-speed operation and an S-shaped tone arm the TN-400S weds cutting edge performance with a sleek, stylish design. Forged from TEAC’s decades of innovation in audiophile analog and digital technology, the TN-400S combines an all new motor assembly, phono and line level outputs and integrated digital conversion.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!