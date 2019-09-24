Under Armour’s Charged Cotton Crew Socks are just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Under Armour 6-Pair Men’s Charged Cotton 2.0 Crew Socks in black for $10.68 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $20, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These socks are great for all of your fall workouts and features a cushioned base for comfort. Even better, it has anti-odor properties to keep your feet smelling fresh. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 520 reviews.

However, if you’re looking for a women’s options, the Gold Toe 6-Pack of Jersey Socks are priced at just $11.90 when you clip the on-page coupon. These socks are nice for everyday and its ankle high design will hardly show with tennis shoes. Over 50% of reviewers, left a 5 star rating.

Under Armour’s Charged Cotton 2.0 Crew Socks features:

Strategic cushion reduces bulk and delivers flexibility

Anti-odor technology so your socks won’t stink

Material wicks sweat and dries fast

Dynamic arch support helps reduce foot fatigue

Precision Y-Heel pocket enhances fit

Today’s athlete demands a sock that not only represents the look and feel of the brand, but that simultaneously provides useful, technical attributes bridging the gap between style and functionality

