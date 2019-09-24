Upgrade your gaming setup with Sony’s 4K-ready Pro console at $314 (Reg. $400)

- Sep. 24th 2019 10:58 am ET

0

Altatac via Rakuten is offering The PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $313.99 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Still regularly fetching $400 from Best Buy and starting at $360 from third-party Amazon sellers, today’s deal is up to $86 in savings. It is also the current best price we can find to upgrade to Sony’s higher-end machine. Along with everything in the standard version, the Pro model offers support for 4K and HDR (providing you have a display that can handle it). More details below.

A great add-on for your PS4 Pro is a stand. This model will keep your PS4 vertical while taking up less surface area in your home theater setup. And, it only costs $9 Prime shipped.

You’ll find the rest of today’s best game in this morning’s roundup and in our Games Guide. We also have some new details about a high-tech sleep mode and more coming to PlayStation 5 yesterday.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

Battle friends and foes with the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro console. Its 1TB capacity lets you store plenty of games without an external hard drive, and the dual-shock controller improves your hands-on gaming experience. See enemies in clear, vibrant detail with the included HDMI cable of the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro console.

