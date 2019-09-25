Snag this Rubbermaid 7-Cup Food Storage Container while it’s $3 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Rubbermaid 7-Cup Easy Find Vented Lid Food Storage Container for $3. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart but currently out of stock. Regularly between $5 and $6, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. The 7-cup food storage container is great for handling full meal leftovers and features a dishwasher-safe design. It also has a vented lid for “splatter-resistant microwaving.” Rated 4+ stars from over 250 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $3 for such a large container, it’s not easy to find a comparable product out there for less, never mind from a trusted brand like Rubbermaid. Even this 5-pack of 24-ounce Glad Food Storage Containers with solid ratings goes for slightly more than today’s featured deal. The only solution out there for less might be those Glad Zippered Food Storage Sandwich Bags for $2 Prime shipped.

Rubbermaid 7-Cup Vented Food Storage Container:

Built-in vent for splatter-resistant microwaving

Lids snap together at bases to reduce clutter

BPA free, microwave safe and dishwasher safe

Thick, durable container walls for everyday use

Includes one 7-cup food storage container and lid

