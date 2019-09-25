Air fry, pressure cook and dehydrate: Ninja Foodi at $120 (Refurb, Orig. $280)

Newegg is now offering the Ninja Foodi Cooker (OP302) for $119.99 in refurbished condition. Originally $280, this model now sells for closer to $200 in new condition from Kohl’s and elsewhere. For comparison sake, a refurbished unit on Amazon goes for $150+ and today’s offer is $6 below our previous mention. Designed to meet all of your pressure cooker needs, it also doubles as an air fryer and a dehydrator. The Foodi ships with a 6.5-quart ceramic pot as well as a 4-quart Cook & Crisp Basket, offering more than enough space and versatility for a wide range of meals for the family. Ships with the standard 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now you could opt for the insanely popular Instant Pot DUO60 for $79 in brand new condition. It will provide even more pressure cooking options but you will be forgoing the built-in air fryer and dehydration modes. Although we do have Gourmia’s 6-Quart Air Fryer for $50 shipped (Reg. $80+) today, you’ll be hard-pressed finding a single appliance that does all three for less than today’s featured deal, if at all.

Ninja Foodi Cooker (OP302):

A versatile appliance that can work as a pressure cooker or an air fryer, with switchable Pressure Lid and Crisping Lid. When used with the detachable Pressure Lid, this 1400-watt cooker delivers all the quick cooking and tenderizing wonders that you love about pressure cookers.

