Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Magibot, AirDisk Pro, more

- Sep. 25th 2019 10:10 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Magibot, Aureus Prime, Safety Note+, AirDisk Pro, 911 Operator, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited X: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Block vs Block: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magibot: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: PhotoScissors: $1 (Reg. $2)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Toppl.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ColorFold: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Looperverse: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Last Voyage: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: S.Study Japanese Dictionary: $3 (Reg. $10)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

