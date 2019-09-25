Bona’s hardwood or stone/tile/laminate floor mop is down to $32 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Bona Hardwood or Stone, Tile & Laminate Floor Premium Spray Mop at $31.99 shipped. This is down from its $40 going rate and is a match for the Amazon all-time low. No matter what kind of floors you have, this mop gives you the perfect clean. You’ll get the mop itself plus a “full-size 34-ounce ready-to-use Bona” cleaner, making sure your home is ready for fall messes. Plus, the microfiber cleaning pad is washable, so you never have to replace it. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re looking to save some extra cash, opt for the Swiffer Sweeper Cleaner Dry and Wet Mop Starter Kit. It’s just $12 Prime shipped, saving you around 66% over today’s lead deal. The main downside here is that the pad isn’t nearly as robust as Bona’s above, plus it doesn’t come with the cleaner itself. But, Swiffer will work whether wet or dry, which can be a huge bonus come cleaning time.

Bona Premium Spray Mop features:

Safe for all unwaxed, unoiled, polyurethane finished wood floors

Extra-large mop head cleans 40% faster than the leading competitor

Comes with full-size 34oz ready-to-use Original Formula Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner

Easily refillable cartridge and machine washable microfiber cleaning pad included

Durable and lightweight design with secondary grip, flexible rubber corners, and a retractable hook for easy storage

