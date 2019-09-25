DIYers should pick up this Bosch 5-in-1 Drill Set for $117 (Reg. $199)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Bosch 12V 5-in-1 Multi-Head Power Drill Set for $116.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $199 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This bundle is perfect for DIYers who only need basic tools. Ships with a battery, four attachments, wall charger, and carrying case. The built-in LED light makes it easy to see in dark work areas. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With your savings, grab a drill bit kit and be prepared for anything. We recommend this option from DEWALT that includes handy case so you can easily keep things in order.

Bosch 12V 5-in-1 Multi-Head Power Drill Set features:

The Bosch 12V Max Flexi Click 5 In 1 Drill/Driver System is designed for professionals who want a high quality tool that redefines their limits to get the tough jobs done. At only 1. 8 Lbs. and 265 In. Lbs. of torque, this robust drill/driver delivers the performance you expect in the size you want. It has two speed settings, for quick jobs and precision work. It starts with a magnetic bit holder for basic driving. The four attachments – a locking bit holder, a keyless chuck, an offset angle and a right angle– each attach to the tool securely and easily with the One Click interface. The right angle attachment is for tight spaces, and it works with all three other adapters. The offset angle attachment delivers precise screw driving close to edges. Both of these attachments rotate to 16 positions without removing them.

