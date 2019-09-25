Lock-in 4 years of Car and Driver Magazine for just $12 today (Reg. $50+)

DiscountMags is now offering 4 years of Car and Driver Magazine for $12 with free delivery. Simply choose the the 4-year subscription option on this listing page and then apply coupon code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. Usually up to $20 at Amazon, it is now listed at $15 a year with auto-renewals. If you go the direct route, it’s $15 per year or $25 for two. Needless to day, today’s featured offer is easily the best price around and is matching our previous mention. Whether you’re buying a new vehicle or just catching up on the latest tech, Car and Driver is described as one of the “leading car publications on the market.” More details below.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Car and Driver Magazine:

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

