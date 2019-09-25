Ditch the oil with Gourmia’s 6-Quart Air Fryer for $50 shipped (Reg. $80+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Gourmia 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer (GAF658) for $49.99 shipped. Matched at Google Express with an extra 20% off for first time customers using code SEPTSAVE19 at checkout. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, this model fetches $80 at Target and even more from Amazon third-party sellers. It makes use of “Express Heat” and “RadiVection” technology to produce “quick, oil-free dishes.” Sporting 8 preset cooking functions, a digital display is used for temperature and time settings. You’ll also find cool touch handles, 1700W of total power and a dishwasher-safe basket. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is one of the best prices we can find for any 6-quart air fryer with solid ratings. However, if you don’t need that kind of capacity, a Dash Compact Air Fryer might do the trick. While significantly smaller overall, you can score the 1.6-quart model for just $37.15 shipped on Amazon right now. You’ll have hard time feeding the whole family in a single shot here, but it is great for side dishes and the like.

Gourmia 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer:

Enjoy healthy meals cooked with this 6-quart Gourmia Free Fry air fryer. The eight Chef-at-a-Touch presets offer versatile food preparation, and the digital interface provides precise temperature and time settings. This Gourmia Free Fry air fryer uses an Express Heat system and RadiVection technology to produce quick, oil-free dishes in its removable, nonstick basket.

