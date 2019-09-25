Prep for holiday baking, KitchenAid’s 6-Quart Stand Mixer at $260 (Reg. $350)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 37% off KitchenAid stand mixers and accessories. You can grab the KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Professional Stand Mixer (KP26M9X) in black, silver or red for $259.99 shipped. This model carries a $350 MSRP direct from KitchenAid and regularly sells for as much or more on Amazon. Very similar models are listed at around $500 via Target and Bed Bath and Beyond. Not only is this a powerful mixing system, but it will also look great on the countertop. It includes a 6-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, coated Powerknead spiral dough hook, flat beater, professional style wire whip and a pouring shield, for all of your cooking and baking needs this fall/holiday season. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Also in today’s sale is the KitchenAid Flex Edge Beater for 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixers. This attachment is regularly $44, but you can score one today for just $30 shipped. Designed with a metal construction and a silicone flex edge, it is “used to ensure that no batter goes unturned”.

Although if you don’t plan on taking your baking all that seriously and don’t need the vintage stylings on the KitchenAid, consider a Hamilton Beach. This 6-speed electric stand mixer goes for just $80 shipped and carries solid ratings. The included bowl is about half the size, but the cookies will taste just as good.

KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Professional Stand Mixer:

6 quart stainless steel bowl for up to 10 dozen cookies

Bowl-lift design raises and lowers the bowl and provides sturdy bowl support for mixing heavy ingredients or large quantities

10 optimized speeds and 67 touch points around the mixer bowl for great mixing results

Includes Bowl-Lift stand mixer, 6-quart dual-finish bowl, Coated Powerknead spiral dough hook, Coated flat beater, professional style wire whip and pouring shield

