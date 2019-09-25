KEF’s Porsche SPACEONE ANC Headphones can be yours for $150 (Save $50)

Newegg currently offers the KEF Porsche Design SPACEONE Wireless ANC Headphones for $149.99 shipped. Typically selling for $200, right now they’re at the Amazon low of $189. Today’s offer matches our previous mention and is one of the best prices of the year. Rocking two 40mm drivers alongside 20mm neodymium magnets, these headphones are said to provide crisp high tones, rich midrange and tight bass. Up to 30 hours of audio playback and active noise cancelation rounds out the notable specs, the latter of which allows the SPACEONE to cut out the world around you for peaceful listening in crowded environments. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Alternatively, consider the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $55 instead. This more affordable pair of headphones still gives you a distraction-free listening experience, but at a much less costly price. You won’t get the same build quality as with the option from KEF, but it’s a solid trade-off at just a fraction of the cost.

Want a convenient place to stow away your cans when not in use? Grab Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under Desk Headphone Stand for $12. It’s a highly-rated option that will neatly keep headphones within arm’s reach whenever you need them. Intriguing right? Learn more in our hands-on review.

KEF SPACEONE ANC Headphones features:

KEF’s specially tuned Active Noise Cancellation eliminates external noises without affecting the nuances and details that bring music to life, preserving crisp high tones, rich midrange and tight bass for total musical enjoyment.

