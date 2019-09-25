Stock up on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate today: 11-lbs. for $66 (Reg. $120+)

MyProtein is now offering 11-pounds of its popular Impact Whey Isolate Protein in various flavors for $66 shipped. Simply add two 5.5-lb. packages to your cart and apply code ISO66 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly up to $120+, today’s deal is saving you around $60 or more. A single 5.5-lb. package is regularly $70+. With free shipping included, this is a perfect opportunity to stock-up until the holiday deals hit in a couple months time. More details below.

Providing over 22 grams of protein per serving, My Protein’s whey is some of the best and most affordable out there. Just 5-pounds of the popular Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey starts at $55 on Amazon. My Protein’s Whey Isolate has lower lactose and fat content compared to the standard and slightly less expensive option.

Considering you’re saving over $60 today, it might be a good idea to refresh your smoothie blender. The Magic Bullet Blender includes protein shake cups with lids and goes for under $34 shipped. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Say hello to one of the purest whey proteins available on the market. Having undergone an expert purifying process to ensure maximum protein integrity, our Impact Whey Isolate boasts over 90% protein and just 1% fat. Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Isolate is officially certified as one of the best protein powders available.

