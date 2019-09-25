NEOGEO Mini Console gets $30 price cut to one of its best prices yet at $60

Today only, Newegg offers the NEOGEO Mini Classic Edition Console for $59.99 shipped. Normally selling for $90 at Gamestop as well as Amazon, that’s good for a $30 discount and beats our previous mention by $10. Today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in 2019, as well. NEOGEO Mini brings 40 of the arcade cabinet’s best titles to a miniature form-factor. Whether you’re looking to relive the glory days blasting through Metal Slug or landing combos in Fatal Fury, this is a great piece of retro gaming for collectors. It features a 3.5-inch LCD display and built-in controls. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 115 customers and you can learn more about the included games and other features in our announcement coverage.

Another great way to show off your love of retro gaming is by picking up one of PDP’s Pixel Pal lights. The 8-bit collectibles come in all sorts of different versions, with characters like Mega Man, Link, Mario, and more.

For more miniature gaming action, dive into our recent hands-on review on the Sega Genesis Mini, which we noted brings incredible detail to a scaled down console. And don’t forget to swing by this morning’s best game deals, including Yoshi’s Crafted World at $47 and more.

NEOGEO Mini Console features:

NEOGEO mini International selected 40 masterpieces from all the wonderful games on [NEOGEO] platform, including [the King of Fighters], [Fatal Fury] and [Metal Slug].

NEOGEO mini International is equipped with a 3.5 inch LCD screen. Its arcade machine body also includes a joystick controller and stereo speakers. You can enjoy the games without a separate TV!

