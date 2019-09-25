Peak Design’s official eBay storefront is offering its 45L Travel Backpack on sale for $231.20 shipped in certified pre-owned condition. This means that it’s “an open box, gently used, or refurbished item that is sold exclusively by Peak Design and covered under our Lifetime Guarantee.” Normally $300, this is one of the first major discounts we’ve tracked on the Travel Backpack. This is my personal backpack for longer trips and it even made its rounds at CES with us this year. You’ll have enough room to pack everything needed for a longer trip, like cameras, lenses, clothes, shoes, and more. 45L gives plenty of space to store it all. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Plus, this bag ships with Peak Design’s lifetime warranty, so no matter what, you’ll be covered.

Not looking to spend $230 on a backpack (even though it is Peak Design’s best on sale)? The Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack is my go-to when I need something smaller. I love the design of the Pop Quiz, as it offers just enough room for my camera, iPad, MacBook, and cables when I’m out-and-about. Plus, its modern design will make it stand out everywhere you go. At $75, it’s an easy buy for those wanting something with a high-quality build in a smaller package.

To those who want something even more budget-friendly, check out the Jansport Superbreak which starts at $20 Prime shipped, depending on the color you choose. It’s a super simple and classic backpack designed to help you stay organized at work, school, or on vacation. Just keep in mind that both the stylings and quality will be a little less than the above options, but at the benefit of keeping some extra cash in your pocket.

Peak Design Travel Backpack features:

Modular Bag System by Peak Design, customize the internal carry options to match your requirements

Meets international max carry-on standards in default 35L configuration. Dual expansion zips give 10L extra volume for 45L max storage.

Dual side zippers for instant camera and item access.

Quick tablet and laptop access using the main back zip.

Packing Tools, Camera Cubes, Tech Pouch and Wash Kit compliment the Travel Line Backpack and are available separately.

