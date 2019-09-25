This Philips Electric Toothbrush keeps your smile bright for $18 (35% off)

- Sep. 25th 2019 3:51 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare Essence Sonic Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $18.25 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly over $28, today’s deal is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Similar models start at $25 over at Walmart right now. This model features all of the most important elements like the standard 2-minute timer, a lengthy 2-weeks of runtime and a handy little charging stand. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,400 Amazon customers.

This is already one of the more affordable electric toothbrushes out there. Although you can save even more by opting for one of those battery-operated models. This Oral-B 3D White Action Power Toothbrush runs on AA batteries and carries a $5 price tag. Clearly you’re going to have to deal with the batteries here and count out the 2 minutes yourself, but you’re also saving significantly more cash.

Philips Sonicare Essence Sonic Electric Toothbrush:

  • Removes Up To 2x More Plaque Than A Manual Toothbrush
  • Patented Sonic Technology: Dynamic Fluid Action Helps Clean Between Teeth And Along The Gumline
  • 2 Minute Timer Helps Ensure Recommended Brushing Time
  • Rechargeable Toothbrush With 2 Weeks Lifetime Between Charges
  • Reminder bristles fade away when brush head replacement is needed

