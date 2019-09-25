Score an all-time low on Samsung’s 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A at $230 (Save $100)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A for $229.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy, as well as Samsung direct. Normally selling for $330, that’s good for a $100 discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this is the best we’ve seen since February. With a 10.5-inch screen, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A also features Dolby Atmos surround sound. Google Assistant comes built-in here, letting you command smart home gear and the usual roster of other functionality. Even though this version includes 32GB of storage, you can expand that up to 400GB thanks to a microSD card slot. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 160 customers.

Odds are 32GB of storage won’t cut it for most, which is why using some of your savings on Samsung’s 128GB microSD card is a safe bet. It’ll only run you $20, comes with a recommendation from over 22,000 customers, and is perfect for photos, movies, and more.

Samsung 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A features:

Take the silver screen along wherever you go with this black Samsung Galaxy Tab A. The wide 10.5-inch screen delivers lifelike streaming in clear 1920 x 1200 resolution, while Dolby Atmos surrounds you with rich, immersive sound, letting you fully enjoy your favorite films and shows. Fast Charging technology on this Samsung Galaxy Tab A gets you up and running quickly with little down time.

