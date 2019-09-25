Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks: 12-pack for $12 (25% off) + K-Cup deals

Amazon is now offering a 12-pack of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso + Cream drinks for $12.14 when you opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $17 or so, today’s deal is one of the best we have tracked and the lowest total we can find. Just 3 of them go for over $16 at Walmart, for example. This is a 12-pack case of brewed espresso with cream in 6.5-fluid ounce cans. It is described as “just the right amount of cream and a double dose of done and done.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below. More coffee deals below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can alternatively opt for this 4-pack of Starbucks Double Shot Espresso Light for just $5.99. And the on-page coupon will knock an additional 20% off that. This is a great way to give these pre-made Starbucks drinks a shot before getting stuck with a 12-pack.

If the K-Cup brewers are more your thing, today’s Deals of the Day at Best Buy have some notable price drops. There are several flavors of Victor Allen’s Coffee Pods on sale for $14.99 (60-packs), down from the usual $30. These are the current best we can find and carry solid ratings from hundreds in some cases.

Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso + Cream:

Rich, bold Starbucks espresso with just the right amount of cream

Brewed espresso coffee

Convenient 6.5 Fl Oz can to enjoy at home, at work, or on the go. 12-count case

Caffeinated beverage

Only 140 calories per serving

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!