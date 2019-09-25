Turbocharge your research with DEVONagent Pro for Mac, now $20 (Orig. $50)

When you need to dig deep, you sometimes need to search through multiple databases. DEVONagent Pro for Mac makes research quicker by allowing you to query multiple search engines at once and save interesting results with a click. Right now, this smart search assistant is just $19.95 (Orig. $49.95) at 9to5Toys specials.

While Google is great for everyday searches, sometimes you need something a little more powerful. DEVONagent Pro is perfect for students, academics, journalists, and anyone else who needs to be informed.

The app lets you connect unlimited search engines and query them all simultaneously. DEVONagent Pro then uses advanced Boolean operators, proximity operators, and wildcards of unlimited complexity to find the most important results.

You can also schedule searches, so you can get the latest information, and allow the app to unearth related results in the “See Also” list.

When you find something important, you just hit save. This works with galleries, news feeds, email addresses, linked documents, and more.

DEVONagent Pro for Mac

