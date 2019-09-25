Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale offers 25% off sitewide just in time for fall

Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale offers 25% off sitewide with promo code FAMILY19 at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. A standout from this sale is the Saltwater Half Zip Pullover that’s on sale for $74, which is down from its original rate of $99. This pullover is versatile to dress up or down and it’s available in six color options. Better yet, it’s moisture-wicking and infused with stretch for added mobility. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Saltwater Half Zip Pullover $74 (Orig. $99)
- Arawak Gingham Tucker Shirt $74 (Orig. $99)
- Kennedy Stripe Sankaty Performance Polo $46 (Orig. $85)
- Wicking Pique Polo $60 (Orig. $80)
- Stretch Breaker Pants $73 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
The women’s Gingham Chilmark Classic Button Down Shirt is on sale for $59, which is down from its original rate of $78. This shirt is perfect for fall weather and will look great with jeans, leggings or shorts alike.
Our top picks for women include:
- Over-Dyed Long-Sleeve Stripe Knit Dress $74 (Orig. $98)
- Chambray Dolman Sleeve Margo Shirt Dress $104 (Orig. $138)
- Relaxed Shep Shirt $81 (Orig. $108)
- Gingham Chilmark Classic Button Down $59 (Orig. $78)
- Tie Waist Mock Neck Sweater $119 (Orig. $158)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!