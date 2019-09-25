YI’s 4K/20MP mirrorless DSLR bundle is great for the holidays: $199 (40% off)

BuyDig is offering the YI M1 4K Mirrorless DSLR Camera Bundle for $199 shipped. This is down from its $329 going rate and is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked historically. You’ll get YI’s M1 4K DSLR camera, a 12-40mm lens, and 42.5mm F/1.8 prime lens in this kit. Plus, it’s compatible with any micro-four-thirds lens on the market, giving you the ability to further expand your lens collection to capture better photos. The holidays are just around the corner, so be sure you’re ready to capture that special moment with family by grabbing this beginner’s camera kit. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of Amazon shoppers.

With today’s deal, you’ll be saving around $130. With that, you should absolutely pick up the AmazonBasics Lightweight Camera Tripod, SanDisk 128GB Extreme SDXC Card, and this camera bag. The tripod is an absolute must for capturing still photos and steady video. With 128GB of storage, you can capture over 2.5 hours of footage before it gets full. Plus, the camera bag is the perfect size to store your new lenses and accessories. All-in-all, these add-ons will run you about $53, leaving you with an additional $77 in your wallet.

YI M1 4K Mirrorless Digital Camera features:

4K/30fps video recording and 20MP still images

Latest Sony IMX269 Image Sensor

MFT (Micro Four Thirds) System, with two lens options: 12-40 mm F3.5-5.6 and/or 42.5 mm F1.8

Sleek and simple body design, no compromise on features and functionality with only two physical buttons

Built-in Wi-Fi and BLE Bluetooth for stable connection and fast sharing on social media

