Yankee Candles are starting from under $10 in today’s Gold Box (Up to 45% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 45% off Yankee Candle. Prices start from under $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While it’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, one standout is the Yankee Candle Large Sage & Citrus Jar Candle for $15.86. Regularly up to $28, it sells for closer to $20 or $22 these days and is now at the lowest price have tracked this year at Amazon. It sells for $30 direct. Along with a neutral color that will work with most decors, it is housed in a glass vessel with a nice brushed metal lid. This dual-wick candle burns for up to 110 hours and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,500 Amazon customers. Plenty more Yankee Candle deals below.

You’ll definitely want to browse through today’s Yankee Candle sale. There is a wide selection of options in terms of both scents, colors and vessel shapes from $10. Another standout is the Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Mango Peach Salsa for $17.84, which is down from the usual $25 or more. Also carrying solid ratings, this model can burn for up to 150 hours.

Yankee Candle Large Sage & Citrus Jar Candle:

This blend of earthy sage, luxurious talc, and lemon-lime creates a natural harmony

Long-lasting 75-110 hour burn time

Premium-grade colored wax delivers a clean, consistent burn

22-oz. scented candle measures 5.6″ H x 3.9″ D

Each two-wick candle is housed in a glass vessel with brushed metal lid to preserve and contain the fragrance when not in use

