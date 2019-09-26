Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB Car Charger $6 (54% off), more

- Sep. 26th 2019 10:22 am ET

0

Tin G (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 18W Quick Charger USB Car Charger for $5.96 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and using code MKHJZAKV at checkout. Normally selling for $13, today’s offer is good for a 54% discount and is the best we’ve tracked so far. Featuring an 18W output, this 2.4A USB car charger will quickly refuel any smartphone or device outfitted with Quick Charge capabilities. Even though a lot of more recent cars feature built-in USB ports, odds are they sport a less-capable charging rate. That’s not the case here, as this is one is said to refuel 80% of a compatible device’s battery in just 35 minutes. Over 380 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Wireless Earbuds are $97.50 in this sale (Reg. $130)
  • Cocoon GRID-IT! Organizer: $16.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon 
  • UGREEN Car Air Vent Mount: $8 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ code UGUS0564
  • Philips Hue White HomeKit Starter Kit gets 30% discount to new low at $55.50
  • Incipio offGRID Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Battery Case: $26 (Reg. $40) | Amazon 
  • Xcentz MFi 6-Foot Lightning Cable: $9 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
    • w/ code XCENTZS89
  • Aukey 24W Dual USB Car Charger: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon

Deals still live from yesterday:

Convert an unused car 12V/24V outlet into a powerful USB charging port with 18W Max output. Charge your phone or tablet while driving, and have it ready when you reach your destination. Advanced circuitry and built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging.

Engineered to refuel devices up to four times faster than conventional charging. Powered by INOV (Intelligent Negotiation for Optimum Voltage) Technology for fine-tuned power output and more optimized charging cycles. Up to 38% more efficient than Quick Charge 2.0. Backward-compatible with Quick Charge 2.0/1.0 devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go