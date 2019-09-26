Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB Car Charger $6 (54% off), more

Tin G (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 18W Quick Charger USB Car Charger for $5.96 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and using code MKHJZAKV at checkout. Normally selling for $13, today’s offer is good for a 54% discount and is the best we’ve tracked so far. Featuring an 18W output, this 2.4A USB car charger will quickly refuel any smartphone or device outfitted with Quick Charge capabilities. Even though a lot of more recent cars feature built-in USB ports, odds are they sport a less-capable charging rate. That’s not the case here, as this is one is said to refuel 80% of a compatible device’s battery in just 35 minutes. Over 380 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
Convert an unused car 12V/24V outlet into a powerful USB charging port with 18W Max output. Charge your phone or tablet while driving, and have it ready when you reach your destination. Advanced circuitry and built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging.
Engineered to refuel devices up to four times faster than conventional charging. Powered by INOV (Intelligent Negotiation for Optimum Voltage) Technology for fine-tuned power output and more optimized charging cycles. Up to 38% more efficient than Quick Charge 2.0. Backward-compatible with Quick Charge 2.0/1.0 devices.
