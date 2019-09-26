Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Converse Sneakers, Dillard’s Clearance, Dyson, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Converse offers select sneakers for men and women just $25: Chuck Taylor, more
- Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas and more
- Reebok offers 40% off classic sneakers to perfect your trendy vintage look
- Finish Line has fresh fall lines from your favorite brands at up to 40% off
- Hautelook’s BEARPAW Sale offers up to 60% off select styles of boots
Casual and Formalwear |
- Dillard’s Clearance Event takes extra 40% off Nike, Southern Tide, Levi’s, more
- Old Navy’s Thank You Event offers 30% off purchases just in time for fall
- Urban Outfitters offers up to 50% off select shoes: adidas, FILA, Nike, more
- J.Crew Factory offers up to 60% off sitewide + an extra 40% off clearance with code YAYFALL
- Banana Republic Factory updates your fall sweaters and outerwear with 50% off
Home Goods and more |
- Keep the family safe from $12: Smoke/carbon alarms up to 25% off at Amazon
- Today’s Home Depot 1-day tool sale starts at $20: Milwaukee, RIDGID, more
- Dyson’s Ball Animal Upright Vac drops down to $185 today (Refurb, Orig. $500)
- Take breakfast up a notch: Hamilton Beach Sandwich Maker for $20 Prime shipped
- Bring the BBQ indoors this fall: Hamilton Beach Grill now $48 (Reg. $64+)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!