Chefman’s easy clean-up Volcano Waffle Maker for $30 (Reg. up to $60)

- Sep. 26th 2019 11:31 am ET

Reg. $60 $30
Today only, the office Best Buy eBay store is offering the Chefman Volcano Digital Waffle Maker for $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $60, this model has begun to drop in price over the last few months at Amazon and is now listed at $35. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The volcano comes with a measuring cup and a patented spout that allows you to pour the batter in the machine with as little mess as possible. There are also 4 programmable cooking functions (“fluffy, classic, crispy, or extra crispy”) to get your waffles just the way you like them. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If the fancy volcano pouring spout on today’s featured deal doesn’t sound all that appealing to you, consider a basic round model instead. The Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker goes for just $20 or you can save slightly more with the Oster Belgian Waffle Maker at under $18 Prime shipped. Both models carry 4+ star ratings from thousands.

Or skip the waffle maker all together and grab this Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker for $20 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll find even more options in our Home Goods Guide.

Chefman Volcano Digital Waffle Maker:

Touch screen with programmable crunch factor presets: The Chef man digital volcano waffle maker is designed to make breakfast mess free and stress-free. Its sloped non-stick cooking plates and an intuitive LED display allows you to enjoy waffles just the way you like them. 1-2-3 operation: Simply twist pour-spout into base, pour batter using included measuring cup (watch batter bubble up like lava! ), and enjoy! Select from the 4 crunch factor settings – fluffy, classic, crispy, and Extra crispy 

