CORSAIR’s feature-packed K95 RGB Platinum Gaming Keyboard hits $140 (Save $50)

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $139.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg and Best Buy for the same price. Typically fetching $190 these days, today’s offer saves you over 26% and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Featuring an aircraft-grade aluminum frame, CORSAIR’s gaming keyboard touts 19-zone RGB lighting. You’ll find Cherry MX Brown switches in play here, with dedicated media controls, as well as 18 programable macro keys offering added customization. There’s also a detachable wrist rest for comfort during extended gaming sessions. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 575 customers.

In the market for something more affordable? Go the Cherry MX Red route with CORSAIR’s RGB Gaming Keyboard, which we’re still seeing on sale for $80 (30% off).

Regardless if you opt for all the bells and whistles on the featured deal or go for CORSAIR’s more affordable alternative, this highly-rated extended gaming mousepad at $14 when you clip the on-page coupon helps tie your setup together. With room for a keyboard as well as a mouse, this is a perfect use of your savings.

CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum Keyboard features:

Take gaming to the next level with this CORSAIR K95 RGB gaming keyboard. This keyboard’s customizable LED backlighting delivers a multicolor light show and makes the unit easier to use in the dark. Mechanical key switches and 18 fully programmable G-keys make this CORSAIR K95 RGB gaming keyboard an asset in any virtual world.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!