Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas and more

Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale offers up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on adidas, Nike, New Balance, Patagonia and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Boost your workouts with the men’s adidas PureBoost Go Shoes that are currently marked down to just $55. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $120. Designed to promote a springy step, this style will have you quick on your feet. It also features a cushioned heel plate for comfort and features a rigid outsole to promote traction. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, a standout from this sale is The North Face Ositio Jacket that’s on sale for just $57. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $99. This style is perfect for fall and will look great with jeans, leggings or joggers alike.

The most notable deals for women include:

