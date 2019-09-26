Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas and more

Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale offers up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on adidas, Nike, New Balance, Patagonia and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Boost your workouts with the men’s adidas PureBoost Go Shoes that are currently marked down to just $55. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $120. Designed to promote a springy step, this style will have you quick on your feet. It also features a cushioned heel plate for comfort and features a rigid outsole to promote traction. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.
The most notable deals for men include:
- adidas Metallic Sport ID Pants $35 (Orig. $55)
- adidas PureBoost Go Shoes $55 (Orig. $120)
- Nike Free RN Flyknit 2018 Running Shoes $90 (Orig. $120)
- adidas Questar BYD Shoes $50 (Orig. $80)
- Walter Hagen Stripe Golf Polo $17 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
For women, a standout from this sale is The North Face Ositio Jacket that’s on sale for just $57. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $99. This style is perfect for fall and will look great with jeans, leggings or joggers alike.
The most notable deals for women include:
- The North Face Osito Jacket $57 (Orig. $99)
- Patagonia Better Sweater Jacket $94 (Orig. $139)
- Nike One Cropped Leggings $35 (Orig. $50)
- New Balance Fuel Core Walking Shoes $30 (Orig. $65)
- Nike In-Season TR 9 Shoes $60 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!