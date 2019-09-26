Avoid bumps and bruises at 50% off, Dreadnought Hardshell Guitar Case for $40

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Musician’s Friend is now offering the Musician’s Gear Deluxe Dreadnought Hardshell Guitar Case in black for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $80 at Guitar Center and even more at Amazon, today’s deal is a 50% price drop and $10 below our previous mention. Be sure to check below for the dimensions to ensure it will fit your instrument. However, this particular case will work with loads of different models from various brands (including those in the dreadnought category). It’s also quite a highly-rated guitar case with a 4+ star rating from over 1,500 Musician’s Friend customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This particular option features a 5-ply wood construction with a black plush interior, textured vinyl corners to avoid rips and tears, plus a molded plastic handle. If you plan on lugging your guitar around at all, it’s always a good idea to have hard case on hand to avoid accidental bumps and bruises.

Although, when you’re at home or in the studio, there’s nothing better than a little folding A-frame stand, especially when it’s only $12 Prime shipped. It keeps your beast at arm’s reach, promotes actually picking up and playing the thing, and turns your instrument into a piece of furniture.

Musician’s Gear Dreadnought Hardshell Guitar Case:

5-ply wood construction

Black plush lining

Heavy-duty hardware

Textured vinyl corners

Molded plastic handle

Overall Length: 44 inches, Body Length: 22 inches, Lower Bout: 16-1/2 inches, Upper Bout: 13 inches, Body Depth: 6 inches

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!