Dyson’s Ball Animal Upright Vac drops down to $185 today (Refurb, Orig. $500)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum for $184.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $500, new models fetch closer to $340 or so while today’s refurbished option is usually around $270. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Best Buy charges $350 for comparison. Features include a self-adjusting cleaner head for all floor types and bagless HEPA filtration. You’ll also receive a series of add-on tools like the turbine tool for the furniture, multi-angle tool for hard-to-reach areas, a stair tool and more. Rated 4+ stars. Includes a 6-month Dyson warranty and is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. More details below.

Now clearly you’re paying the Dyson brand name here, refurbished or not. The Bissell Cleanview Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner comes along with most of the same features, and although it doesn’t include quite as many add-on tools, it goes for $85 less in brand new condition. It is also rated 4+ stars from thousands.

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vac:

Ball technology. Steers easily into difficult places

Self-adjusting cleaner head for all floor types; can perform on carpet and hard floor as well as creviced hard floor

Tools included: Tangle Free Turbine Tool for removing pet hair from furniture, multi-angle tool, stair tool, and combination tool

Bagless with HEPA filtration

Instant release wand for high reach cleaning

Weight 17.56 lbs. ;Suction Power 245 AW; Bin Volume 0.55 gallons; Cord Length 35 ft. ;Maximum Reach 51.7 ft.

